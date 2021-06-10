Man dons coronavirus-like dress to create awareness

Rocky Somli, an assistant film director, sought to spread awareness among people about Covid-appropriate behaviour by donning a dress resembling Coronavirus.
The man with a dress made up of foam sheets arrived in crowded places at 6:30 am in the city. Some people were frightened after noticing it, while some others took selfies with him.
Later, he went to the APMC market, Chamarajpete, MG road and Belludi areas and appealed to people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. "If not I will contract you," he said.
He also visited many homes in Shekharappanagar in the city and asked people to follow guidelines of the government to break the chain.
He said he decided to educate people in a unique manner as he saw people ignoring the rules.
