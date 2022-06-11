Man killed in elephant attack near Kodagu

Just a day ago, another man had suffered injuries after an elephant attacked him at Beeruga in Srimangala

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 11 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 15:59 ist

A man died after an elephant attacked a two-wheeler on Konanakatte-Marapala Thithimati road in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 am. The deceased was a man named Chamanna from Mariyamma colony.

The elephant attacked Chamanna and his two aides who were on the two-wheeler.

Just a day ago, another man had suffered injuries after an elephant attacked him at Beeruga in Srimangala.

