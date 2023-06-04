Man killed in scuffle at MLA’s event in Chikkamagaluru

Man killed in scuffle over trivial issue at MLA’s event in Chikkamagaluru

According to Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, the deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 10:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, while two suffered injuries in a scuffle that broke out among friends over a trivial issue of changing a song during a felicitation programme organised for newly elected MLA. The incident took place at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district late Saturday night. 

According to Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, the deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun. A felicitation programme was organised for MLA G H Srinivas.

When the programme was about to conclude, a scuffle ensued among friends over changing of the song for dance.

In a fit of rage, some of them stabbed Pakali Varun. He was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, but he succumbed to his injuries, said the SP. 

Two others -- Sanju and Manju -- suffered minor injuries.

The SP said that all the suspects would be arrested at the earliest.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
India News
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

 