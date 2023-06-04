Man killed in scuffle over trivial issue at MLA’s event in Chikkamagaluru

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, while two suffered injuries in a scuffle that broke out among friends over a trivial issue of changing a song during a felicitation programme organised for newly elected MLA. The incident took place at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district late Saturday night.

According to Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, the deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun. A felicitation programme was organised for MLA G H Srinivas.

When the programme was about to conclude, a scuffle ensued among friends over changing of the song for dance.

In a fit of rage, some of them stabbed Pakali Varun. He was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, but he succumbed to his injuries, said the SP.

Two others -- Sanju and Manju -- suffered minor injuries.

The SP said that all the suspects would be arrested at the earliest.