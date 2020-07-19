Man protests in front of BSY's house after baby dies

Man protests in front of Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's house after baby dies

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2020, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 02:31 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH

A man protested in front of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence on Saturday alleging lack of medical care claimed the life of his one-month-old infant girl, police said on Saturday.

Venkatesh sat with the baby's photograph in front of the Chief Minister's house, saying the girl developed health issues on July 11 and he rushed her to a hospital, but it turned him away, the police said.

He said he had approached about a dozen hospitals and all of them refused to provide the baby any medical care. Eventually, the baby died.

This forced Venkatesh to hold a protest to draw the Chief Minister's attention to the issue, the police said.

The demonstration drew public attention and a few people joined him in the protest, they said.

Later, he was taken away from the spot by the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 