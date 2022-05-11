Mangalore University to hold job fair on May 14, 15

Mangalore University's Employment Information and Guidance Bureau (UEIGB) and University Training and Placement Cell (UTPC) will organise a state-level job fair at the university campus in Mangalagangothri on May 14 and 15.

Chiranjeevi Ambernath, cluster manager for Magic Bus in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, will inaugurate the job fair at Mangala Auditorium.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya will preside over the programme.

About 40 companies will participate in the two-day job fair, with 11,100 vacancies on offer.

The UEIGB and UTPC have received over 10,000 applications from various constituent, affiliated, autonomous colleges of Mangalore University and students of the Mangalore University campus, which are handed over to an NGO called Magic Bus.

The agency is scrutinising the applications and provides a token to the eligible candidates and conducts face-to-face interviews during the fair.

Walk-in interview

Walk-in interviews are also allowed for job seekers. Candidates should get their biodata, Aadhaar card, passport size photo, SSLC marks card, along with other marks cards, when they attend the interview.

Those who are in their final year of undergraduate or master’s degree (2021-22) can also attend the interview.

The humanities, management, science and lecture complex will be used for the job fair. There will be a helpline in each block. More than 80 volunteers will be present.

More than 40 companies, including Apollo Pharmacy, Muthoot Finance, MediPlus, Just Dial, BYJU’s, Axis Bank, Kanchana Group of Companies, Honda Matrix, Diya Systems, HDFC Bank, Mandovi Motors and More Supermarket will participate in the fair.

For more information, contact: Sharada H Somayaji, UTPC project-based consultant - 63630 22303 or Guruprasad T N, journalism lecturer (media-related) - 99649 39267.