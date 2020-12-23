Mangaluru: Giant Christmas star to create awareness on Covid-19

A giant Christmas star, installed at Shirthadi in Moodbidri taluk, is not just heralding the arrival of Christmas but is also spreading a message on precautions to be taken to check the spread of Covid-19.

This star, highlighting the need to wear a mask and maintain social distance in order to check the spread of Covid-19, was creatively designed by three friends -- Prasanna Joyel Sequeira, Yathish Kulal Shirthadi and Naveen Shetty Shirthadi. The three friends have been engaged in creating the Christmas star with a social message for the past eight years.

Naturally available materials were used in the making of the star, the friends revealed. Bamboo sticks, cloth masks and maida dough have been used for the purpose. Sanitisers and artwork on coronavirus too have been included in the Christmas star. The trio had worked tirelessly for eight days to make the 13-foot tall and 12-foot wide star.

The star, hung from a Badam tree on the premises of the Mount Carmel Church, weighs over 30 kg. It is prepared from 20 kg bamboo, 160 feet white cloth, 40 masks, five-hand sanitisers and 1,200 pins. The star had been illuminated. In the centre of the star, a replica of coronavirus has been attracting onlookers.

"It is an effort to create awareness on health and Covid-19 among people," says Sequeira. "Covid-19 has not been eradicated from the world. When festivals are nearing, there is a need to create awareness among people. The Christmas star has been prepared involving members of all communities.''

Yathish Kulal Shirthadi said: "The need of the hour is communal harmony in society. Hailing from different communities, we have come together to create this star to spread a message."

Naveen Shetty Shirthadi said: "We need to change our thoughts. All festivals Deepavali, Christmas and Ramzan should be celebrated with unity. Through Christmas star, we have sent a strong message to the society."