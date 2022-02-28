Mangaluru mayor proposes Rs 350 crore for additional water augmentation works at Adyar

Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the City Corporation has prepared a proposal for Rs 350 crore to take up works on additional water augmentation and water supply infrastructure facilities at Adyar.

The proposal has been prepared under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) -II and submitted to the government. The emphasis has been given for water treatment plant, storage unit, construction of reservoir, jackwell, and laying of additional lines to supply water to the supplying stations and so on.

The MCC has earmarked 10 acre land at Adyar. With the work on Adyar-Harekala vented dam-cum-bridge in progress, the works to augment drinking water supply will help in lifting water from the dam at Adyar constructed across river Nethravathi on the downstream of the Thumbe vented dam, he told mediapersons. The facilities will be developed to meet the future demand of water in the city.

Stating that the Mangaluru City Corporation has constituted ward committees, he said that the Commissioner has issued directions to hold meetings of the ward committee every month. The ward committees have been constituted in all the 60 wards in the city.

Recruitment

The Mayor said that to solve the shortage of civic workers, the process of recruiting 190 permanent civic workers have been initiated. A provisional list has been prepared. Further, the MCC will recruit 197 civic workers on direct payment basis as per the directions of the government. With the MCC getting full fledged civic workers, the work on sweeping, weed cutting will be taken up in a full fledged manner in the coming days, he added.

Works accelerated

Owing to various issues, the work on Kadri and Kankanady markets were delayed. Now, the work has been accelerated by changing the funding pattern for the work, said the Mayor.

He said that the MCC is committed to the development works in its limits.

The MCC has taken steps to issue water bills every month. “We have sought permission from the government to recruit additional staff to issue water bills.”

Check out latest DH videos here