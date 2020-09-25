Meeting with Karnataka CM and farmers' leaders ends in a stalemate

A meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and farmers' leaders ended in a stalemate on Friday.

The farmers' associations have now decided to go ahead with their call for a statewide bandh on Monday. The farmers are protesting against the government's move to amend the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, contending that the proposed amendments are against the interests of farmers' welfare.

Speaking to DH, Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who leads the Federation of Farmers’ Associations, said they met with Yediyurappa on Friday afternoon and conveyed their concerns about the proposed amendments.

"We have clearly told the CM about how it would affect the farmers. In response, the CM offered to tweak one provision in the Land Reforms Act concerning the ceiling of landholding per individual. We told him that minor tweaks will not help the farmers and that the Bills should be withdrawn,” he said.

“At the very least, we asked him to hold discussions with all stakeholders involved instead of passing the Bills in a hurry. Since no such assurance was given, we have decided to go ahead with the bandh," he said.