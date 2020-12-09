Midday meal: HC for proper distribution system

Midday meal: Karnataka HC for proper compensatory distribution system

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 00:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The state government on Tuesday informed the High Court that an order has been issued on December 5 for immediate procurement and distribution of foodgrain and other commodities to the children under the midday meal scheme.

Accordingly, the government would distribute 1 kg of iodised salt, 1 kg of edible oil and tur dal for the five months (August 2020-April 2021). The scheme is for eligible students between class 1 to 10.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, had directed the government to come up with a proper compensatory scheme since the children had missed the scheme for six months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

S R Umashnkar, principal secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, was present during the hearing through Video Conferencing.

The principal secretary submitted that Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (KFCSC) has been directed to procure and distribute the salt, oil and tur dal to the children.

The memorandum stated that the commissioner of public instruction has also been directed to implement the midday meal scheme until the school and the centralised kitchen centres reopen.

The bench observed that the state may consider distributing more dal instead of one kg each of salt and edible oil. “Prima facie, it appears to us that what is provided in the order will not stand the test of reasonableness and will not amount to compensating those deprived of midday meals,” the bench said.

The court posted the further hearing to next Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

midday meal
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

In Pics | How India observed Bharat Bandh

In Pics | How India observed Bharat Bandh

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

Yoko Ono urges gun control on Lennon's 40th death anniv

Yoko Ono urges gun control on Lennon's 40th death anniv

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

 