Midday meal: Karnataka HC for proper compensatory distribution system

The state government on Tuesday informed the High Court that an order has been issued on December 5 for immediate procurement and distribution of foodgrain and other commodities to the children under the midday meal scheme.

Accordingly, the government would distribute 1 kg of iodised salt, 1 kg of edible oil and tur dal for the five months (August 2020-April 2021). The scheme is for eligible students between class 1 to 10.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, had directed the government to come up with a proper compensatory scheme since the children had missed the scheme for six months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

S R Umashnkar, principal secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, was present during the hearing through Video Conferencing.

The principal secretary submitted that Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (KFCSC) has been directed to procure and distribute the salt, oil and tur dal to the children.

The memorandum stated that the commissioner of public instruction has also been directed to implement the midday meal scheme until the school and the centralised kitchen centres reopen.

The bench observed that the state may consider distributing more dal instead of one kg each of salt and edible oil. “Prima facie, it appears to us that what is provided in the order will not stand the test of reasonableness and will not amount to compensating those deprived of midday meals,” the bench said.

The court posted the further hearing to next Tuesday.