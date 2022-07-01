Mild tremors felt again in Karnataka's Sullia

Mild tremors felt again in Karnataka's Sullia

The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jul 01 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 12:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mild tremors were felt for the third day in a week at a few places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in the small hours of Friday, official sources said.

Locals said they were woken up from their sleep at around 1.15 am by a loud noise accompanied by the earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town and surrounding areas.

The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population.

An earth quake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which were felt twice on the day. The morning quake on June 28 was of 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8.

The report of the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited, they said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
India News

What's Brewing

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 