BJP leaders assigned responsibilities of Covid mgmnt

Minister assigns responsibilities of Covid management among BJP leaders

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • May 26 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 21:49 ist
Pratap Simha

People’s representatives, mainly of the ruling BJP, are given major responsibilities in Covid-19 management in Mysuru district, as per the directions of District In-Charge Minister S T Somashekar. An MP, a MLA, chairpersons of boards and corporations have been nominated as non-official in-charge, with various responsibilities, to manage the crisis.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has been given more responsibilities. He is in-charge of supply and management of oxygen and also Remdesivir injections; Rural Task Force to check the spread of the Covid infection in rural areas; and the committee for taking precautionary measures against the imminent third wave of Covid.

MLA S A Ramadass is honorary advisor to the District Covid Task Force. R Raghu, Chairman of D Devarj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, is in-charge of the District War Room.

Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority H V Rajeev is in-charge of allocation and management of beds in private hospitals.

L R Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, is in-charge of management of ambulances, to facilitate transportation of patients in need for hospitalisation.

M Appanna, Chairman, Jungle Lodges and Resorts, is in-charge of facilitating hassle-free cremation of Covid victims in crematoriums under Mysuru City Corporation limits.

