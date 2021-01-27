Minister Patil should seek public apology, demand farmers

Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha district unit staged a protest, condemning Agriculture Minister B C Patil for his statement, terming farmers as terrorists, in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

Demanding an apology from the minister, sangha president Honnuru Prakash condemned Patil for describing farmers as terrorists.

“We had planned to display black flags, during his visit to Chamarajanagar recently. But, we refrained. If he visits the district again, we will display black flags and even throw eggs at him,” he warned.

“We are not terrorists. But you (Patil) are. You have no knowledge about agriculture and have been jumping from one party to another. We will throw you out of power soon,” he said.

If he has the least concern for farmers, he should seek public apology for his statements and resign. Otherwise, it would become inevitable to stage state-wide protests, he warned.

There was heated exchange of words between the protesters and the police personnel, when they tried to burn an effigy of the minister. The police did not allow it and tried to put it off, by pouring water. This irked the farmers, who argued with the police personnel.