Minister Patil should seek public apology: farmers

Minister Patil should seek public apology, demand farmers

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jan 27 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 22:36 ist
Members of a farmers’ organisation stage a protest against Minister B C Patil’s statement in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. DH PHOTO

Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha district unit staged a protest, condemning Agriculture Minister B C Patil for his statement, terming farmers as terrorists, in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

Demanding an apology from the minister, sangha president Honnuru Prakash condemned Patil for describing farmers as terrorists.

“We had planned to display black flags, during his visit to Chamarajanagar recently. But, we refrained. If he visits the district again, we will display black flags and even throw eggs at him,” he warned.

“We are not terrorists. But you (Patil) are. You have no knowledge about agriculture and have been jumping from one party to another. We will throw you out of power soon,” he said.

If he has the least concern for farmers, he should seek public apology for his statements and resign. Otherwise, it would become inevitable to stage state-wide protests, he warned.

There was heated exchange of words between the protesters and the police personnel, when they tried to burn an effigy of the minister. The police did not allow it and tried to put it off, by pouring water. This irked the farmers, who argued with the police personnel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmer
minister patil
protest

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

 