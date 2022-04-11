MLA Bellad says Nuggikeri incident was a reaction to action

Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad said the vandalisation of stalls run by Muslims at Nuggikeri Hanuman temple premises was a reaction by Hindu outfits to certain actions by Muslims.

Replying to queries from reporters here on Monday, Bellad said the Muslims did not respect the Karnataka High Court’s judgment over Hijab issue and the leaders called upon their community members to observe bandh to protest the High Court’s verdict. “This has not gone well with the non-Muslims because they felt Muslims were not respecting the court orders. The Hindus in retaliation are reacting in different ways. Nuggikeri incident is a reaction. Muslim leaders should see that there are no actions by Muslims that violate the laws of land and then the other communities will see that there will be no reaction” Bellad said.

He also justified BJP national general secretary C T Ravi’s remarks that “those who expressed concern when watermelons were broken were silent when heads were broken” and said what Ravi had said was correct.

However, Bellad said he was not justifying the vandalising of stalls at Nuggikeri temple premises and added that he was not against Muslims traders doing business in temple premises.

“But Muslims running business in temple premises sporting beard and skull cap could provoke the devotees. To avoid such incidents the Muslim leaders should think of remedial measures and guide the community members. I am of the opinion that both Hindus and Muslims leaders should ensure that such things do not happen. We should find out the root cause for such unrest. The society should find solution to such religion-related problems and police cannot be posted to guard the places of worship” Bellad asserted.

Four arrested

The Dharwad Rural Police have arrested four persons who are said to be Sri Ram Sene activists, in connection with the vandalising of stalls of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Hanuman Temple premises near Dharwad.

The accused Mailarappa Guddappanavar(27), Mahaling Aigali (26), Chidanand Kalal (25), Kumar Kattimani(26) all residents of Dharwad were arrested on Sunday late night. In all eight persons have been named in the FIR and the search for others is on, said SP P Krishnakanth.

