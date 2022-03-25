MotoManipal wins first place in Electric Bike Design contest

MotoManipal, the official electric superbike team of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has secured first place in the Electric Bike Design Competition organised online by Mechatron Motors.

MotoManipal was declared the overall winner in the competition, and also emerged victorious in the best business plan category.

Reports such as business plan, cost report, innovation and design reports were submitted by the team on February 20. The business plan and cost report comprised mainly of the costs of manufacturing the bike, marketing plan and their unique business strategy. The design report detailed the aesthetic and aerodynamics of the bike. For the innovation aspect, the bike design included a supercapacitor pack, automatic headlights, stand sensors, and smart helmet. The presentation of the reports and business plan was held online in March.

The bike designed by the team is driven by a 2kW brushless DC motor. Softwares such as CAD and CAE were used for designing, modelling, and analysis.

Aryan Singh, team leader and a third-year mechanical engineering student said that regular and effective communication between the team members ensured that everyone was on the same page.

Team members worked tirelessly on designing the bike and preparing the report on the same for two to three months. A lot of planning and communication was online and the team overcame the challenges associated with the online mode of work, he said.

The team had earlier won accolades at other national-level competitions too. MotoManipal were previously winners at the ‘Asian E-Bike Challenge’ in 2019 and winners in Season 1 and Season 2 of the ‘National Online E-Bike Design Challenge’ and won third place in Season 3.

MotoManipal will be competing in the MotoStudent Competition, at the Kari Motor Speedway at Coimbatore in October later this year, and work for the same is in progress.

Furthermore, the team has registered for the MotoStudent International Competition, at Aragon, Spain in 2023 to showcase the brilliance of Indian engineering to the world.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: