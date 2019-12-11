MP demands upgradation of roads

Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara on Tuesday demanded the Centre to immediately starting of upgrading works of NH 13 (Mariyammanhalli-Shivamogga) immediately.

Though this road was declared as National Highways, the upgradation work was not started. While asking the Centre to release funds, he said upgradation works very much needed to provide better infrastructure to this region.

Though the state highway from Davangere to Channagiri has been declared as national highway, the work was not started, he said in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Despite the Karnataka Government sending proposal to Union Ministry of Highways, no progress was made so far for these two projects, he said.