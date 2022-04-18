Muslims must join hands with Hindus to restore peace in Karnataka: Pejawar mutt seer

Udupi-based Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha opined that it is not possible to maintain communal harmony in the state by the efforts of one community. They (Muslims) must also make an honest attempt in this regard.

Speaking to media persons at the residence of former minister K S Eshwarappa at Malleshwaranagar here on Monday, the seer said "we have done our best in restoring peace in the state. Our Guru, the late Vishwesha Teertha, had invited Muslims to the mutt and had offered prasad to them in the past. But Muslims had never invited any Hindu seer to the mosque.

How far can we do this? Change can't happen by the efforts of one community. They must also work in this regard. But they have continued to disturb peace in the state by indulging in violent incidents during Hindu religious festivals. This can't be tolerated," the seer added.

