The Mysuru Palace will remain out of bounds for visitors for two days due to fears over coronavirus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The palace will remain closed as the son of the camel caretaker tested positive for Covid-19.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The palace will be open for public from Monday.

Health department and Mysuru City Corporation authorities will sanitise the Palace premises before allowing the public, said an officer.