Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 10

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.94 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,94,190 as of July 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 21,610

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 151 0 Arunachal Pradesh 302 2 Assam 14,032 24 Bihar 13,944 115 Chandigarh 523 7 Chhattisgarh 3679 15 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 372 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 2,151 9 Gujarat 39,280 2,010 Haryana 19,369 287 Himachal Pradesh 1,140 11 Jharkhand 3268 23 Karnataka 31105 486 Kerala 6,534 27 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 16341 634 Maharashtra 230599 9,667 Manipur 1450 0 Meghalaya 113 2 Mizoram 203 0 Nagaland 673 0 Delhi 107051 3258 Puducherry 1,200 16 Punjab 7,140 183 Rajasthan 22563 491 Sikkim 134 0 Tamil Nadu 126581 1765 Telangana 30946 331 Tripura 1,776 1 Uttar Pradesh 32,362 862 Uttarakhand 3305 46 West Bengal 25,911 854 Odisha 11,201 52 Andhra Pradesh 23,814 277 Jammu and Kashmir 9501 154 Ladakh 1055 1 Cases being reassigned to states 4385

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,76,378

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.