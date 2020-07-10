Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 10

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 10

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 7,94,190; death toll stands at 21,610 as of July 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2020, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 10:24 ist
A health official wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility after authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19, in New Delhi on July 8, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 7.94 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 7,94,190 as of July 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 21,610

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1510
Arunachal Pradesh3022
Assam14,03224
Bihar13,944115
Chandigarh5237
Chhattisgarh367915
Dadar and Nagar Haveli3720
Daman and Diu360
Goa2,1519
Gujarat39,2802,010
Haryana19,369287
Himachal Pradesh1,14011
Jharkhand326823
Karnataka31105486
Kerala6,53427
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh16341634
Maharashtra2305999,667
Manipur14500
Meghalaya1132
Mizoram2030
Nagaland6730
Delhi1070513258
Puducherry1,20016
Punjab7,140183
Rajasthan22563491
Sikkim1340
Tamil Nadu1265811765
Telangana30946331
Tripura1,7761
Uttar Pradesh32,362862
Uttarakhand330546
West Bengal25,911854
Odisha11,20152
Andhra Pradesh23,814277
Jammu and Kashmir9501154
Ladakh10551
Cases being reassigned to states4385 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 4,76,378

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Tripura
Agartala
Nagaland
Sikkim
Delhi
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Scientists try to find Covid-19 drug, virus finds them

Scientists try to find Covid-19 drug, virus finds them

India concerned over US foreign students' visa decision

India concerned over US foreign students' visa decision

Five-star Leeds close in on Premier League return

Five-star Leeds close in on Premier League return

Vikas Dubey flown to Kanpur after arrest in MP's Ujjain

Vikas Dubey flown to Kanpur after arrest in MP's Ujjain

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

 