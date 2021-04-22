Covid-19: Mysuru police shut non-essential shops

Mysuru police shut non-essential shops to curb spread of Covid-19

  • Apr 22 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 15:34 ist

With a sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Mysuru Police on Thursday forced some non-essential shop owners to shutter their shops to curb the spread of the virus.

Hotels, bakeries, medical shops and other essential shops continued to remain open with only takeaways being allowed in hotels.

A police officer said that the shops were closed as a precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

