Mysuru reports 243 fresh Covid-19 cases

The total number of positive cases is 57,169 and the total number of deaths is 1,069

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:44 ist
Among the new cases, 174 are primary contacts of infected persons. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mysuru reported 243 Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases is 57,169 and the total number of deaths is 1,069.

There are 1,453 active cases in the Mysuru district. Among the new cases, 174 are primary contacts of infected persons, while 58 are suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILI) and 11 are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

Also read —  India's single-day Covid-19 cases breach one-lakh mark for second time in three days

While the Health Department authorities have observed a total of 3,42,045 persons till date, 2,79,052 persons have successfully completed quarantine and 5,824 are under quarantine. A total of 54,647 persons have recovered and are discharged from the hospital.

Mysuru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

