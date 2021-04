Mysuru district reported 975 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday and seven people succumbed to the infection.

The total number of positive cases has increased to 63,993 and the total deaths stand at 1,133.

There are 4,612 active cases in Mysuru district. Among the new cases, 781 are primary contacts of infected persons, while 180 are suffering from Influenza like illness (ILA) and 14 are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.