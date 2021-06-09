Mysuru sees rise in black fungus cases

Even as the incidence of Covid-19 cases are subsiding with the combined efforts of the district administration and the Health Department, cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) are on a rise in Mysuru district. As many as 88 cases have been reported and 10 persons have died of the fungus as on Wednesday.

While 62 persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, 16 persons have recovered and are discharged from the hospitals.

While 51 patients are undergoing treatment at Krishna Rajendra (KR) Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre (MMC&RI), six persons are under treatment at JSS Hospital, three in Apollo BGS and one each in Columbia Asia and Cauvery Hospital.

The first case was detected in early May and two persons, infected with black fungus, died at KR Hospital, on May 20.

With the cases of black fungus on a rise, the district administration and MMC&RI, which manages the KR Hospital, opened a separate ward for treating the patients affected by black fungus. A few patients have undergone surgeries for black fungus and are stable.

According to health professionals, the infection is more likely among Covid-19 patients suffering acute diabetes and those who were treated with excessive amounts of steroids. The chances of survival of the patients can be ensured with early detection and proper care, said a medical officer.

Fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, blood while vomiting, illness, pain near eyes, nose are a few symptoms of the infection.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggests controlling of diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis. ICMR has also directed reduction in use of steroids, with an aim to discontinue their use rapidly. ICMR has suggested controlling hyperglycemia and monitoring of blood glucose level post Covid-19 discharge. It also suggests use of steroid judiciously – correct timing, correct dose and duration. Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy and use antibiotics and antifungals judiciously.