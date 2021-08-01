Mysuru will be included in smart city list: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Sunday said that the royal city would definitely be included in the smart city scheme as it is eligible for the project.

Speaking to reporters here, the MP said, Mysuru missed out on the smart city project owing to certain reasons. In 2008, the Union government had sanctioned huge funds to the city under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) but 80 per cent funds were not utilised. In addition, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had not conducted local auditing from 2011 and thus Mysuru’s name was not recommended.

The Union government set a few guidelines for smart city eligibility but Mysuru’s name was dropped due to underutilisation of funds and non-conducting of a local audit. Despite Siddaramaiah being the chief minister then, the city missed out on the project.

The MP said he managed to get an extension of three years to complete the works under JNURM. “We completed the works of Outer Ring Road (ORR) and other works,” he said. The MP said he has requested the authorities concerned to give the smart city project to few other cities and also urged them to include Mysuru in it.

The Union government has assured that it will give funds for waste segregation and recycling of debris under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).