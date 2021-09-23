'Need to save all lives in maritime distress incidents'

Coast Guard Karnataka Commander DIG Venkatesh said that the global shipping industry is responsible for transporting as much as 90% of world trade, the safety of vessels is critical.

The sea trade of the state constituted a significant part of its economic activities and secured for it a niche in the oceanic trade of the western coast of India from the earliest times.

He was speaking during Maritime Search and Rescue Operation organised by the Coast Guard. The workshop involved participation from all stake holders of SAR machinery like CSP, Customs, Immigration, Fisheries department, Fisheries Association, Red Cross Society in the state.

He said Indian Coast Guard conducts maritime exercises to find synergy amongst all participants in the field of life saving. Literary and archaeological evidence indicate that the State’s sea trade extended up to Malaysia, Sumatra, Java and Cambodia in the South-East and the Arab countries, Persia and Egypt in the west.

The entire search and rescue set-up in the Indian search and rescue region is controlled and coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard through maritime rescue coordination centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair.

The country has a robust maritime search and rescue system which is flourishing on equitable contributions of all the stakeholders. Though 100% response to search and rescue incidents has been achieved, there is a lot to be done to ensure saving all lives in each maritime distress incident, he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: