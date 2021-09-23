Negative RT-PCR report not mandatory Chamarajanagar at checkposts

The Chamarajanagar district administration has withdrawn its previous orders demanding a negative RT-PCR report taken 72 hours prior to the journey, for those entering the district through the checkpost at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Hereafter, those entering the state through the checkpost and those bound for Tamil Nadu can furnish two doses of vaccination certificate and continue with their journey.

RT-PCR negative report was made mandatory for inter-state journey at five checkposts in the district that connects Tamil Nadu.

The district administration has withdrawn its order a week ago. But e-pass and negative report was mandatory to enter Tamil Nadu. However, the personnel at the checkpost in the neighbouring state too have not been demanding negative report from the last two days. But, it is mandatory to furnish e-pass to enter Tamil Nadu, along with vaccination certificate.