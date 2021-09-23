Negative RT-PCR report not mandatory Chamarajanagar at checkposts

The Chamarajanagar district administration has withdrawn its previous orders demanding a negative RT-PCR report taken 72 hours prior to the journey, for those entering the district through the checkpost at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
Hereafter, those entering the state through the checkpost and those bound for Tamil Nadu can furnish two doses of vaccination certificate and continue with their journey.
RT-PCR negative report was made mandatory for inter-state journey at five checkposts in the district that connects Tamil Nadu.
The district administration has withdrawn its order a week ago. But e-pass and negative report was mandatory to enter Tamil Nadu. However, the personnel at the checkpost in the neighbouring state too have not been demanding negative report from the last two days. But, it is mandatory to furnish e-pass to enter Tamil Nadu, along with vaccination certificate.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut
IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer
In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US
Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban
Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win
Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'