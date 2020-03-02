Newly brought tiger, cobra die at zoo

A male tiger and a King Cobra, which were brought from Pilikula Nisarga Dhama, Mangaluru, to the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru zoo) recently, died due to health issues.

The animals were brought to Mysuru on February 28. While the Cobra died on Saturday, the tiger died on Sunday. The authorities had brought a pair of tigers, a lesser whistling teal, a monitor lizard and two pairs of King Cobra to the zoo.

According to zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni, the tiger died due to heart attack and the King Cobra died due to liver problems. The remains of the dead animals will be sent to the laboratory for examination.