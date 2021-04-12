Night curfew violations: 68 vehicles seized in Mangaluru

A total of 68 vehicles were seized on the first day of night curfew, announced by the state government, in Mangaluru city corporation limits on Saturday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, 64 two-wheelers and 4 four-wheelers were seized.

The night curfew was announced in eight cities in Karnataka as a measure to check the spread of Covid-19.

All vehicles plying after 10 pm were checked and unnecessary movement of people was brought under control during the curfew hours between 10 pm and 5 am. The police were seen warning those who were found loitering.

At several places, including Kadri, Ladyhill and Kankanady, the police had stopped the employees from returning home after the night shift as well. People were also found arguing with the police. Those with bus tickets to travel at night were allowed to move.

The hotels and restaurants had closed down their businesses earlier than usual.

Shashi Kumar and DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar too visited a few checkpoints to monitor the enforcement of the curfew.

When asked about police stopping the vehicles in spite of possessing valid ID, the police commissioner said, “Some inconveniences were experienced on Day One. I have seen public also behaving rudely with the police.”

The city police had set up 45 checkpoints in Mangaluru city limits. A large number of police personnel, including four assistant commissioners, two deputy commissioners, 18 inspectors and 40 sub-inspectors, were deployed in the city to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru City Corporation in association with Dakshina Kannada district administration has deployed Covid marshals across the city to enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in public places.

About 50 marshals have been deployed. The marshals will sensitise people in preventing the spread of the pandemic by taking precautionary measures like the use of masks and maintaining social distance.

The marshals, along with officials, will visit various places to create awareness. In case of violations, officials will slap fines for violating the guidelines, said sources.

District Home Guards Commandant Dr Muraleemohan Choontar said that to effectively implement the Covid-19 guidelines, 125 Home Guards would be deployed as Marshals to implement Covid appropriate behaviour. This comprises 60 wards in MCC, 10 each in Ullal and Puttur CMC limits, 45 in Bantwal, Moodbidri, Someshwara TMC, Kotekar, Mulki, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia and Kadaba town panchayats.

Former Minister B Ramanath Rai expressed displeasure at the police personnel for blocking the vehicles by placing barricades at Padil, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

As there was traffic congestion on the road following the police enforcing night curfew, Rai alighted from the car and spoke to police and urged the police to remove the barricades to facilitate easy movement of vehicles.