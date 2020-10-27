Nitte University gets Technology Enabling Centre

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been chosen by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to host the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) for the state of Karnataka.

This is one of 10 such centres established at the national level. DST and other national funding agencies realise that most of the academic research lies on the shelves of the academic institutions though they have the potential to lead to the development of technologies.

The level of maturity of technology is indicated in terms of 'Technology Readiness Level' (TRL). Research Leads may be at TRL 1 or 2. There may be need to continue research to demonstrate the feasibility and this moves the research lead from TRL 2 to TRL 4.

Technology development will lead to progress from TRL 3 to TRL 6, technology demonstration from TRL 5 to TRL 7 and so on, said Dr Iddya Karunasagar, senior director (International Relations), Nitte University.

Technology Enabling Centres are expected to create an ecosystem for academic research to lead to technology development by networking with institutions, national laboratories and industry, he said.

The TEC is mandated to assess the technology and service needs of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) in Karnataka to enable access to these through the network of institutions and industries.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) provided 3,000 sq ft area in Architecture College building, Paneer campus to house the TEC. DST provided support for state-of-the-art networking equipment and infrastructural facilities.

The newly-developed Centre was inaugurated by Chancellor Vinay Hegde in the presence of Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor and Dr Moodithaya, Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

Dr Indrani Karunasagar, director of TEC and Dr Smitha Hegde, the coordinator explained the newly-created facilities, which includes patents, IPR and technology transfer cell headed by Dr Iddya Karunasagar; state-of-the-art training facility with smart board, networking and discussion rooms, webinar and video-conferencing facility.