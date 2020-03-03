No proposal to set up NIA branch in Mangaluru: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said there was no proposal before it to set up a branch of the National Investigation Agency in Mangaluru.

This was disclosed in a written reply by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to a question raised by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan.

"The State of Karnataka falls under the jurisdiction of NIA Branch Office Hyderabad and NIA has a camp office at Bangalore which

also covers Mangaluru. At present, NIA is investigating eight cases of Karnataka. There is no proposal at present for setting up of NIA Branch Office at Mangaluru," Reddy said.

Mohan has asked whether the government has taken a decision on the "long-lasting demand" of establishing a branch of the NIA in Mangaluru "considering the sensitivity of the coastal region in Karnataka, recent violent protests in Mangaluru and the incident of a live bomb found in Mangalore International Airport".

He also asked about the steps being taken by the government to address the "growing dangers of illegal, criminal and terrorist activities, especially from those illegal immigrants in Karnataka".

To this, Reddy said the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and to tackle the threat from illegal, criminal and terrorist activities.

The Government has taken necessary measures inter-alia including reinforcing the intelligence setup, tightening immigration control, the constitution of National Security Guard Hubs, strengthening of the legal framework, capacity building of special police forces in states, including Karnataka, he said.