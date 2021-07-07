No question of filing FIR against my son Chidananda: Laxman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Wednesday that the question of filing FIR against his son Chidananda Savadi will not arise as he was not in the car that hit a person near Hungund of Bagalkot.

Speaking to media persons here, he stated that it is unfortunate that a man was killed in the accident that took place on Tuesday. His son was in a Fortuner car and another car which was in tow met with accident. The allegations that his son's name has been dropped from the FIR is not fair. Truth will come out after the probe, Savadi told.

"Politics is being mixed in the incident and I will reveal in two days as to who is behind it", he told.

NEKRTC rechristened

North Eastern Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has been rechristened as Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation. Hyderabad Karnataka has been renamed as Kalyana Karnataka after B S Yediyurappa became chief minister. Now, the public transport utility has been rechristened.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who also holds transport portfolio, in the presence of NEKRTC chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur, displayed the government order issued rechristening the corporation.