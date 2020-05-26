‘Nutritious food, self-confidence helped speedy recovery’

The designated Covid hospital in Mandya houses around 231 migrants from Mumbai, who have tested positive for coronavirus. Suresh of Sathenahalli in Nagamangala taluk, was the first migrant from Maharashtra, who was confirmed of carrying the virus.

He has returned home upon total recovery. Suresh, who was running a hotel in Mumbai, had boarded a truck transporting dates and had reached Mandya. On April 26, he tested positive (P-505).

He also stole the headlines, as the first person to test positive for Covid -19, among those who returned from Maharashtra. There were speculations on his travel history and its impact on others.

Sharing his experiences, Suresh said, “As soon as I tested positive, the people started accusing and insulting me of bringing disrepute to the village. Those who were close to me stayed away. I was pained and only after I got admitted to Covid hospital, I became normal.”

Suresh was in the Covid hospital for 24 days and was discharged on May 12, after total recovery. Now, he has completed his 14-day home quarantine also.

“The doctors instilled confidence in me that I would be recovered soon. All the staff took total care of me. Nutritious food and medicines to improve the immunity, and instilling self-confidence, helped me to get recovered totally,” Suresh explained.

“I followed their advise and maintained social distance at home after return. There is no need to fear. People should wear mask while coughing and sneezing. Maintaining social distance is the only medicine. My wife has tested negative,” he said.