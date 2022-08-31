On train to Bengaluru, woman injured trying to catch thief

Miscreants decamped with a bag containing gold ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs 8.61 lakh, from the hands of a woman on a train, when she, along with her family, was travelling to Ankola from Bengaluru.

In a bid to catch the robber, the woman jumped out of the moving train and suffered injuries.

According to the railway police, the incident took place between 2.20 am to 2.30 am near Kabaka Puttur Railway Station. Ramesh Naik, his wife Nirmala and two children were travelling in a sleeper coach of train No. 16595, from Bengaluru and their seats were near the door.

From Sakleshpur, they had noticed a man moving in a suspicious manner. When the train was reaching Kabaka Puttur, the man allegedly snatched the bag that the woman had tied around her neck and placed it behind her head. The woman chased the man who jumped out of the train. In the melee, she too jumped out of the train and suffered injuries.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. The family was on way to their native for the festival celebrations.

The police are examining the CCTV footage.