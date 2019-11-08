One-day strike: OPDs remain open from 11:30 am

Though doctors serving in private hospitals extended support to one-day strike in protest against attack on the doctor by a pro-Kannada outfit in Minto Ophthalmic hospital in Bengaluru recently, many out patient departments in private hospitals functioned from 11:30 am, on Friday.

Doctors staged a protest on the premises of deputy commissioner's office under the aegis of Indian Medical Association Shivamogga chapter and condemned the attack. They also demanded the government to initiate disciplinary action against those who attacked doctors in Bengaluru. They also urged the government to take all possible step to prevent such incidents in the future.

Speaking to DH, IMA Shivamogga Chapter Executive Committee member Purushottam said following the instructions from IMA state unit office-bearers, OPDs were opened from 11:30am in the district. More than 350 private medical establishments are there in the district and around 92 are in Shivamogga city alone. Though OPDs remained open, flow of outpatients to the hospitals was less due to the one-day strike call given by IMA, he added.