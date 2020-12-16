One held, explosives seized in Hassan

One held, explosives seized in Hassan

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Dec 16 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 15:57 ist
Credit: DH

Police have arrested one person and seized explosives that were being transported in a truck without necessary permission, in Hassan. Criminal cases against four people in this connection.

The arrested is the truck driver Krishna Reddy of Konduru village, Hindupur taluk, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. Police, who intercepted the vehicle near Hongere, in Hassan taluk, found four bags urea, three boxes electronic detonators, 30 boxes gelatin sticks, being transported illegally in the truck.

During the inquiry, Krishna Reddy has disclosed that the explosives were sent by Naveen and Sudhakar of Chikkaballapur to Karyappa of AGM Sand Crusher unit, in Chigulli, Hassan taluk.

Hassan
Karnataka
explosives

