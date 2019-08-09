One killed as house collapsed in Hunsur

A person was killed at Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk as a house collapsed on Friday.

Ganesh (36) is deceased. The officials concerned visited the spot and also assured of compensation to the family.

Following the heavy rainfall and heavy outflow from reservoir, Hunsur-Hangod main road has been blocked.

As the water overflowing on the old bridge in Hunsur town, the police have banned vehicle movement on the bridge.

Eshwara temple in the town was also submerged.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mysuru district till Saturday and the district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in rain-affected regions of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar and SP Ryshyanth are touring the flood-affected regions in H D Kote taluk.