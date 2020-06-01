Online system for ECs puts farmers in quandary

The government has introduced online system to get Encumbrance Certificates (ECs). This is aimed at preventing people thronging sub-registrar offices in the wake of Covid-19.

But people in general and farmers in particular are struggling to get ECs due to the lack of publicity about online process and technical snags. It’s an open secret that majority of farmers lack knowledge of computers and this has prompted them to rely on cyber centres. Only a handful of people are getting ECs and many are unable to upload applications.

Speaking to DH, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha working president H R Basavarajappa said the introduction of online system has helped the cyber centres make a brisk business. Only 25% of online applicants are able to get ECs and the remaining 75% are even unable to upload applications.

So, the government must issue an order directing the officials concerned to issue ECs manually, he said.

Basavarajappa said he had written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, appealing him to introduce either token system or make arrangements to issue ECs at gram panchayat level and avoid inconvenience to people.

He said the EC was an important document to get loans from banks and co-operative societies. Though the intention of government is good, it has failed to safeguard the interests of people. It must address the issue at the earliest, he said.

An officer admitted that the introduction of online system was causing inconvenience to the public. But there is a help desk in each district to address the technical issues and people must utilise it, he said.

As per the government’s order, people whose properties are registered after 2004 have to apply online to get ECs. However, people whose properties are registered before 2004 can avail manual service.

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said the issue had already been brought to the notice of the government. The higher officials are likely to issue an order in a day to suit the convenience of the public, he said.