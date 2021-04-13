Over 380 KSRTC buses operate in Dakshina Kannada

With a few KSRTC employees reporting to duty, around 250 buses were operated from the Mangaluru division to different destinations on Monday.

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Arun said that on Monday, an additional 130 buses were operated. About 60% to 65% of employees have reported to duty in the Mangaluru division.

Puttur KSRTC Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty said that about 105 buses were operating from the division. Nearly 400 employees have reported to duty, he added.

Protest

KSRTC Employees' Federation members and their families in association with the CITU Belthangady taluk committee staged a protest in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Belthangady and urged the government to fulfil demands.

CITU taluk unit president Shivakumar S M said, "Government is trying to suppress protest. The employees are only seeking their constitutional rights. When the government can earmark Rs 3,000 crore in the budget for mutts and temples, why can't it set aside Rs 1,500 crore for fulfilling demands of KSRTC employees?" he added.

Instead of fulfilling the demands, the government is behaving in an inhuman manner, he added.

CITU taluk vice-president Shekar Laila also spoke on the occasion.

KSRTC employees, along with their family members and children, took part in the protest. Holding plates and tumblers, the family members expressed disappointment at the state government's attitude.

Former minister K Vasanth Bangera visited the venue of protest and instilled hope in the KSRTC staff and their families.

Bangera said he will appeal to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister on initiating a dialogue and inducting all protesting employees back into the organisation.