Overnight rains flood houses in Shivamogga

  Nov 07 2019
The rains that lashed the city for more than three hours, starting around 11:00 pm, flooded houses at Bapujinagara and Tank Mohalla areas in the city.

Following heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday night, many low-lying areas were flooded. 

The residents alleged that the absence of a proper drainage system was the reason for the repetition of such incidents. 

 

