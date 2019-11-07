Overnight rains flood houses in Shivamogga

Following heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday night, many low-lying areas were flooded.
The rains that lashed the city for more than three hours, starting around 11:00 pm, flooded houses at Bapujinagara and Tank Mohalla areas in the city.
The residents alleged that the absence of a proper drainage system was the reason for the repetition of such incidents.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)