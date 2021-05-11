Oxygen manufacturing container donated by Israel govt arrives at Yadgir

Oxygen manufacturing container arrives at Yadgir

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Yadgir,
  • May 11 2021, 23:01 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 23:01 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

An oxygen manufacturing container weighing around four tonnes, donated by Israel government, arrived from Bengaluru to Yadgir on Tuesday.

Receiving the container, Deputy Commissioner Dr R Ragapriya said the Israel government has donated three containers to the country. Of them, Karnataka got two.

State's Department of Industries has given one each container to Yadgir and Kolar districts. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has brought the container to the city, she explained.

The work on building oxygen manufacturing unit at District Covid hospital is proceeding on a war footing. The unit has a capacity to produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute and oxygen can be supplied to 70 to 80 patients spontaneously, she told.

Yadgir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Israel

