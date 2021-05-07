Oxygen tanker meets accident near Belagavi

An oxygen tanker met with an accident near Mutnal village in Belagavi taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Thursday night. There was no leakage of oxygen from the tanker after the accident.

The oxygen tanker was on its way towards Belagavi when the accident occurred. It was filled with 16.5 MT oxygen at JSW, Ballari. It is not clear if the tanker collided with another heavy goods vehicle while attempting to overtake.

Due to impact of the accident, the axle of the tanker broke and the oxygen from the tank had to be refilled to another tank to clear the vehicle from road, the police said. The Hirebagewadi police have registered a case.