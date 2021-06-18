Passion for baking brings out mouthwatering delicacies at ‘Oven Groove’

A passion for baking helped two friends, who had just graduated from the Manipal University, turn it into a source of income.

For the past six months, Shreyas Mendon and Natasha P have ensured Jewish Bread, ‘Babka buns’ of Jewish origin, Chocolate Hazelnut Tart, Blueberry Cream Cheese, customised cakes, among others, are a must on the menu of get-togethers, small parties organised in and around Mangaluru.

“We are baking at home as according to the orders of the customers for past six months,” informs Shreyas Mendon. He and Natasha had graduated from Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration of Manipal University in 2020.

“I had passion for baking since my childhood,” he recollects.

“With Covid-19 pandemic and fewer job opportunities, Natasha and myself decided to venture into home baking,” Shreyas said.

They had created FB page and Instagram account — ‘Oven Groove’ – to showcase their mouth-watering delicacies like Babka buns (a sweet braided bread swirled with fillings).

“We also take orders online. But a majority of orders come from those who have seen our signature dishes on social media. “We are also into customised cakes,” says Shreyas with a smile. It is not just a variety of cakes that these two friends offer, but savouries and brownies too.

That their dishes are customised to the requirements of customers and taste wholesome, is perhaps what attracts many customers, add Natasha and Shreyas.

“We use ingredients of high quality and all products are made at home,” says Natasha and added they focus on savouries which are new to the region and had not been prepared by others.

Stuffed buns are one of our best and highest selling product, said Shreyas.

A few of the products that ‘Oven Groove’ offer are Classic Banana Cake, Vanilla Delight, Classic Carrot cake, Brownie Tart, Chocolate Tart, Rasbetty Babka Buns, Blueberry Cream Cheese, Dulce de Leche, Assorted Babka Buns, a variety of cookies, including Biscoff Stuffed Cookies, Red Velvet Cookies, Chicken and Cheese Quiche, Mushroom Ghee Roast, Cheesecake Brownies, Fudge Brownie and so on.

To place orders, contact: Shreyas Mendon – 95911 22303, or Natasha P - 81058 79234.