People queue up to perform 'sevas' at Kukke Subrahmanya

A large number of devotees visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple to perform 'Ashlesha bali seva' on Monday. There was a huge queue for the registration of the 'seva' since Sunday night.

The 'Ashlesha bali seva' is performed thrice in the temple in a day. As 'Ashlesha nakshatra' (star) falls on Monday, the demand for the 'seva' has increased. The devotees were standing in a queue for the registration to get the receipt for the 'seva' from Sunday night.

The temple authorities start issuing receipts for the 'seva' daily at 6 am. Only a fixed number of 'sevas' are performed in the temple due to Covid-19 guidelines. On Sunday, a total of 375 'Ashlesha bali seve', 66 'Sarpa samskara', 30 'Nagaprathishte' and other 'sevas' were offered to the deity at the temple.