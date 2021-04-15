People will send a message to Congress in by-election: B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that people from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavakalyan will send a message to Congress by voting for BJP candidates.
Yediyurappa told reporters that KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are taking the by-elections lightly, but a win of BJP candidates by a huge margin will send a message to the Congress.
Regarding his campaigning despite being ill, Yediyurappa said that the campaigning will conclude on Thursday evening.
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks