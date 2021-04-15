People will send a message to Congress in bypolls: BSY

People will send a message to Congress in by-election: B S Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said that the campaigning will conclude on Thursday evening

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 13:49 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI photo.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that people from Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency and assembly constituencies of Maski and Basavakalyan will send a message to Congress by voting for BJP candidates.

Yediyurappa told reporters that KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are taking the by-elections lightly, but a win of BJP candidates by a huge margin will send a message to the Congress.

Regarding his campaigning despite being ill, Yediyurappa said that the campaigning will conclude on Thursday evening.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Congress
BJP
Belgaum
Maski
by-elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 