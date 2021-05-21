Photojournalist Netra Raju no more

Photojournalist Netra Raju no more

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 21 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 22:26 ist
S Nagendra (Netra Raju)

Senior photojournalist S Nagendra, popularly known as Netra Raju, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the city on Friday.

He was 62. Netra Raju served the media field for more than three decades and received several awards, including Karnataka Media Academy award.

He is survived by wife and a daughter Nithya, two brothers and a sister.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan have condoled the death of Netra Raju.

The final rites will be held on Saturday.

 

