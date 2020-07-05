Police check veracity of video that shows lockdown norms being flouted during marriage

The police are checking veracity of the video of a group dance during a marriage ceremony at Ammunje in Bantwal taluk. The video of a large number of youth dancing for DJ ,by violating safety norms issued by the government including wearing masks and maintaining social distance, has gone viral on social media.

The video clip claimed that the marriage function had taken place on July 2.

SP B M Laxmi Prasad said that Bantwal Rural Police Station Sub Inspector has initiated a probe. The organisers of the marriage function had taken permission from the local pachayat for organising the ceremony with 50 guests. The police are verifying whether the video clip that is being circulated in social media is from the same marriage function. If it is proved that they violated lockdown rules, stringent action will be initiated against those who flouted the rules.