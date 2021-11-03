67 kg pangolin scales seized in Davangere, 18 held

Police seize 67 kg pangolin scales in Davangere, nab 18 persons

Pangolins are believed to be the world's most trafficked mammal

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Nov 03 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 22:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Davangere police nabbed 18 inter-district thieves and confiscated 67 kg pangolin scales on charges of transporting them and violating the norms.

Pangolins are believed to be the world's most trafficked mammal, accounting for as much as 20% of all illegal wildlife trade. 

Acting on a tip-off, the police team led by DySP B S Basavaraju rushed towards Shiva Basava daba on Harihar-Shivamogga road seized two vans, a car used to transport them.

A case has been registered against them under The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. They had been remanded in judicial custody. 

Police sources stated that pangolins are trafficked by poachers all over the world due to their highly coveted scales which are used in traditional Chinese medicine. "This illegal trade makes them vulnerable to extinction."

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Pangolin
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

 