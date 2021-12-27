Polling peaceful in 58 ULBs, 381 gram ganchayats across Karnataka

Polling held on Monday across 58 urban local bodies (ULBs) and 381 gram panchayats was largely peaceful.

The elections, including bypolls, were held for 1,185 wards in 34 town panchayats, 19 town municipalities and five city municipalities. The elections were also held for 1,264 seats in the 381 gram panchayats.

Among the urban local bodies, the elections for as many as seven ULBs including Chikkamagaluru, Gadag-Betageri, Hosapete and Sira city municipal councils, along with Athani, Annigeri and Bankapur town municipalities, are being conducted now even though their term ended in 2019.

This was as a result of pending court cases in connection with delimitation. The counting of votes will be held on December 30.

Check out latest DH videos here