Prohibitory orders clamped in Mulbagal after stone-pelting incident

Prohibitory orders have been imposed at Mulbagal in Kolar district after tension broke out on Friday night. Five people have been detained in this regard, according to police sources.

On Friday night, the police resorted to mild caning to disperse mobs after stones were thrown at ‘Sri Rama Shobha Yatre’ in Mulbagal town.

The procession was on its way from Mulbagal towards Avani, when some miscreants threw stones at it and set a bike parked nearby on fire. Soon, a verbal duel ensued between two groups and the police resorted to mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has asked the police to do “a detailed inquiry” into the incident. “Some vehicles were damaged and one bike was torched. Investigation is underway,” he said. “While the procession was on, the power went off and that’s when stone-pelting happened,” he said.

