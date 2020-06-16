Protest in Karnataka's Hubbali to reopen cinema halls

Seeking permission to reopen cinema halls, with precautions like social distancing, just like lockdown relaxations for other industries and activities, Kannadapara Mahamandal staged a protest in front of Mini Vidha Soudha in Hubballi on Tuesday.

"Cinema talkies and cinema industry workers are in serious trouble as many of them had no earnings during the lockdown. Cinema industry also gives crores of rupees worth revenue to Union and State governments. Therefore, cinema halls should be reopened to save 15,000 families depending on them in the state," the Mahamanadal president D Govindrao said.

Protesters also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through Tahsildar Madyal. Ningappa Morabad, Shivappa Badami, Mallesh Mulakoppad, and others took part in the protest.