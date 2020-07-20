PU results: Manasarowar Pushkarini Vidyashrama scores perfect 100

The students of Manasarowar Pushkarini Vidyashrama, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru have excelled in 10th standard exams with cent percent results.

Out of 147 students, who appeared for the 10th exams, 31 have scored above 90%, while 40 have scored above 80%, 37 students have scored above 70% and 39 students have scored below 70%.

C J Akanksh of Manasarowar Pushkarini Vidyashrama is the district topper and also school topper with an overall 98.2% marks, with a centum in both Mathematics and Social Science.

While S U Chinmayee has scored 95.6%, G Harshith has scored 95.6%, with a centum in Social Science, M S Harshitha has scored 95.4%, with a centum in Social Science, Lalithya Govardhan has secured 95.4%, Vedika Sanchi has scored 95.4% and Chinmaya Holla has secured 95.2% marks.

Secretary of Manasarowar Pushkarini Vidyashrama K S Swaroopini and principal Harshida Harikumar have congratulated the students.